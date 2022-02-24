Spring and Summer provide the Erie community with countless outdoor activities, and beginning Thursday night, a cold weather event is taking place at Perry Square Park.

The Erie Winter Carnival is bringing life to downtown Erie this weekend with live music, local vendors and ice carvings.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is holding the Erie Winter Carnival at Perry Square starting Thursday at 5 p.m. The event is free for families.

The carnival will take place Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Over 50 ice sculptures with live carvings and interactive art will fill both east and west Perry square Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be music and dance performances each night and local vendors in the Perry Square sheds with local food and beverages.

To kick the event off, DJ Jonny Evans hits the stage from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, Doc Proto performs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jennifer Dennehy and Flow Friends Fire Dancing take the stage after Doc Proto at 6:45 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be three acts performing. Brooke Surgener performs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jennifer Dennehy and Flow Friends Fire Dancing take the stage 6:45 p.m. again in case you missed them on Friday. Rounding out the carnival Saturday night is Jeremy Jaeger hitting the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Local Vendors for the weekend include Cafe 7-10, Lavery Brewing Co., Kowboy Kettle Corn, a candy shop, and Tara doodles Face painting.