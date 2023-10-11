One Erie woman is being recognized with the Athena Leadership Award.

Taking inspiration from the Greek goddess Athena, this award celebrates a local woman or man for their professional excellence and community service.

Hundreds of local leaders gathered at the Ambassador Conference Center Wednesday afternoon to celebrate powerful women.

This year’s recipient told us one of the initiatives she is the most proud of is her work with the “start-up incubator” in Edinboro. She said the program assists women and men in starting their own businesses.

“They’re all very talented women who want to give back to the community and to other women, and I think it’s so important. We stand on the shoulders of women who have been before us and mentored with us and that’s our job now, our obligation to do that,” said Donna Douglass, Athena Leadership award winner.

The Athena Award Ceremony takes place every other year.