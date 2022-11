Those less fortunate in the Erie community will be getting an extra treat on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a release, the YMCA of Greater Erie is hosting a Thanksgiving Day Food & Friendship meal distribution to those in need from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (or until gone). They will be preparing meals for approximately 50 people, and personal care kits will also be distributed.

Meals will be served in to-go containers and served hot.