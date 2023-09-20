(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Zoo announced they will be transforming into the Eerie Zoo for its annual ZooBOO event.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Erie Zoo announced the return of the scary but not too-scary event filled with boos, treats and animal friends for families to enjoy.

Classic elements — such as the Troll Bridge, trick-or-treat booths and the Spooky Jukebox with DJ Bill Page — will be making their return along with newer additions, including improved talking pumpkins dancing skeletons and more candy than ever.

ZooBoo is set to run on weekends and evenings from Oct. 12-29 on Thursdays and Fridays from 6-9 p.m. then Saturdays and Sundays from noon-9 p.m. There will also be a special bonus day on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets for ZooBOO go on sale Sunday, Oct. 1, on the Erie Zoo website with prices for members and non-members. All children under two are free.