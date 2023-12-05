The Erie Zoo has announced its newest chief executive officer to lead the future of the organization.

Melissa “Roo” Kojanciehe was selected as the zoo’s next CEO after a robust months-long search to replace Scott Mitchell, who continues to serve as the zoo’s director of development.

“After a long search, we found the most qualified candidate right here in Erie,” said Jeffery E. Beach, CPA, Erie Zoo Board Chairperson. “Roo’s qualifications, energy and commitment were illuminated during her time as CEO/COO as she deftly led the completion of a new strategic plan in support of our AZA reaccreditation; welcomed 27 new animals; completed work on two new exhibits and began work on the zoo’s centennial celebration.”

Kojancie has been with the Erie Zoo for decades — as an animal keeper, educator and most recently as the chief operating officer.

In her role as COO, Roo worked extensively to help the organization with reaccreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“Roo is a visionary,” said Scott Mitchell. “After having worked with Roo for more than two decades, I know she is the right person to lead the Erie Zoo into the 21st century. I am excited to see what the future holds for the zoo under Roo’s leadership.”

Roo has made major steps towards regaining accreditation, most notably the completion of the zoo’s first facilitated strategic plan in concert with an AZA mentor.