Nuri the tiger had a housewarming party at The Erie Zoo Saturday afternoon.

Nuri is the newest Amur Tiger that has joined the zoo. She is from the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana and had finally been acclimated to her new habitat.

To welcome her home, Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop was handing out free pocky party flavors at the concession stand near the exhibit.

The bubble tea shop has made an array of new drinks to celebrate Nuri.

“Tiger sugar drinks is a bubble tea drink that we finally brought out after a couple of years. We brought them out earlier this summer. The timing kind of worked out at the Erie Zoo was getting a new tiger so that’s where the partnership came from the tiger striping is made with brown sugar syrup on the glass,” said Andy steinmetz, owner of andora’s bubble tea shop.

All of September, Andora’s will be donating 25 percent of all their tiger-themed drink sales to support the zoo and its conservation efforts.