After closing for several months as they do every year, the Erie Zoo opened its doors to the public Wednesday morning to kick off its first day of the 2023 season.

Taking advantage of the 50-degree, spring-like weather, the zoo grounds were filled with people who had been waiting all year. Zoo representatives said some animals will not come out until the warmer months, but there were plenty out and about enjoying the sun on Wednesday.

They added that the public should also expect to see some construction, however, once it’s all complete, the community will be able to enjoy new exhibits.

One mom made it a priority to make the first day to renew her family’s zoo membership passes.

“We’ve been cooped up inside for quite a while. It’s good to get some fresh air and see some of the animals we’ve been missing,” said Connie Schreffler, mom and zoo lover.

The zoo will hold its grand reopening celebration on Sunday, March 5, with free admission.