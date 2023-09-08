Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Zoo wants your help to put on ZooBOO this year.

ZooBOO 2023 will take place Thursdays through Sundays from October 12 to 29, with the final day on Monday, Oct. 30.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page Thursday they are looking for volunteers ages 14 and up to hand out candy, dance, or help out with other various things during ZooBOO.

The Erie Zoo’s website states they are accepting applications for volunteers through September, and a training session is required prior to volunteering.

ZooBOO will take place Thursdays and Fridays from 6-9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from noon-9 p.m.; and on Monday, Oct. 30 the final day will take place from 6-9 p.m.

Click here to volunteer at the Erie Zoo.