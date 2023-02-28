(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While Erie Zoo opens for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, March 1, the big shindig will be held on Saturday, March 4.

The zoo again will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4:15 p.m. beginning March 1 through Nov. 30. Off-season admission is $11 for adults and children 13 years and older, $9 for senior citizens 62 years and older, $7 for children aged 2 to 12 years old and children younger than 2 receive free admission.

That said, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4, Erie Zoo will host its Grand Reopening Celebration. That event will see free admission to all visitors. Chips and queso and coffee will be provided by local restaurant partners. Meanwhile, the Zoo’s gift shop and concession stand will offer a 20% discount during the event.

The Wildlife Carousel will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the carousel kiosk. Tickets are $3 for zoo members or $4 for nonmembers. Visitors who sign up for a 2023-24 Erie Zoo membership before April 30 will receive five free carousel rides good through May 1, 2024.