The Erie Zoo received grant money from the state to fund improvement projects in hopes of regaining its accreditation.

Representative Bob Merski presented the $250,000 to members of the Erie Zoo board on Tuesday. The money will fund the construction of a new family restroom and replace the chain link fence surrounding the African wild dogs exhibit.

One board member said by making these improvements, the zoo is one step closer to getting its accreditation back.

“We’re committed to turning that around. We started some of the meetings with the local officials. They seem committed to helping us out, so we’re looking forward to that. That’s a big part of what we need to do is to secure some more long-term operational funding,” said Jeff Beach, chair, Erie Zoo board.

Beach also said any donation to the zoo helps make the improvements happen.