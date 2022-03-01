With the calendar changing to March, it’s a sure sign spring is not far away.

The Erie Zoo is reopening its gates for the new season Tuesday. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last admission at 4:15 p.m.

The zoo has been closed for the season since Dec. 1st.

This year at the zoo, outdoor exhibits will have no mask requirement.

A grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, and all admission will be free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — paid for by UPMC Health Plan.

At the annual celebration, there will be goodies from Tim Hortons, and Chick-fil-A, along with gift shop and concession discounts. Plus, the carousel will be open for rides.

Visit eriezoo.org for more.