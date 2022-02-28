With the calendar changing to March, here is a sure sign that spring is not that far away.

The Erie Zoo will be reopening for the new season beginning March 1.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last admission at 4:15 p.m. The zoo has been closed for the season since Dec. 1.

Because the zoo is considered an outdoor attraction, there will be no mask requirement.

A grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.