Good news from the Erie Zoo as two of its most popular residents are back in their habitat.

Bornean orangutan Dasa and her son Otis had been out of public view because Otis was not feeling well and undergoing treatment, but on June 27, in our weekly “Wild Stuff” segment, it was announced Otis was doing much better.

Mom and son have returned to their normal spot and can again be seen by zoo visitors. It’s estimated fewer than 14,000 are left in the wild.