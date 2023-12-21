It was like Christmas morning for the orangutans at the Erie Zoo on Thursday.

Volunteers donated and wrapped presents for the orangutans that zoo staff spread around the enclosure. Then, it was party time as 31-year-old Dasa and her 6-year-old son Otis explored the festive additions to their habitat.

The curious animals went from one gift to another, some with more interest than others. The gifts included fresh blankets, T-shirts, yogurt raisins and more.

“Otis likes the food, so if you notice, he goes from box to box just like a little kid looking for his favorite things, so he’s looking for the yogurt raisins. Dasa, she just likes to open them up, see what they are and then move to the next one,” said Lisa Rekitt, animal keeper for the Erie Zoo.

Zoo staff members said the orangutans have a loyal following from area residents who regularly send cards and treats for them.

Holiday decorations and music have also been added to their enclosure to make the season extra special for Dasa and Otis.