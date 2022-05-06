Just in time for Mother’s Day, one of the red-necked wallabies at the Erie Zoo recently gave birth to a baby joey.

A joey is a baby wallaby or kangaroo that is carried inside its mother’s pouch.

The mother, Pearl, gave birth back in February. However, they waited until the baby was developed and safe to make the announcement.

The joey does not have a name yet, but it seems to be healthy and moving around in its mother’s pouch.

“Wallabies are really unique that they carry the baby joey in uterus for about one month. After that, they give birth, and that baby actually crawls its way all the way up to their pouch and lives there for another four to six months,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Events Coordinator at the Erie Zoo.

According to Smicker, Pearl has had several joeys in the past.