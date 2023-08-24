Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie resident is one of the new selections joining a Pennsylvania state organization.

On Aug. 21, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) welcomed nine new governing members appointed by Governor Josh Shapiro.

For Erie County, Caleb M. Pifer was the newest member joining the PHMC ranks. From across the commonwealth, the eight other new commissioners are:

Hayley Haldeman, Pittsburgh (Chairperson)

C. Kim Bracey, York

Allison Dorsey, Swarthmore

William V. Lewis Jr., Pittston

Robert Malley, Apollo

Andrew Masich, Pittsburgh

Randell H. Spackman, West Chester

Ken Weinstein, Philadelphia

The PHMC was founded in 1954 and is responsible for the collection, conservation and interpretation of Pennsylvania’s historic heritage.

PHMC consists of the Secretary of Education, or his designee; nine residents of the Commonwealth appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of a majority of the members elected to the Senate; and four members of the General Assembly, or their designees, two from the Senate one appointed by the President Pro Tempore and one by the Minority Leader and two from the House of Representatives one appointed by the Speaker and one by the Minority Leader.

The new members will join Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin (ex officio), represented by Susan Banks, and the commissioners appointed by the General Assembly, Sen. Michele Brooks, Jamestown; Sen. Tim Kearney, Swarthmore; state Rep. Robert F. Matzie, Ambridge; and state Rep. Parke Wentling, Greenville.

Visit the PHMC website to learn more.