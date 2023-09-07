Erie’s annual rib fest is just getting started in Perry Square on Thursday.

The 32nd Wild Rib Cook Off & Music Festival made its return to Erie for another four-day weekend. Pitmasters from across the country travel to be here and compete for the best of the best.

There are also local vendors, craft breweries and live music for the weekend. A number of award-winning rib teams will also be in attendance, including:

Carolina Rib King

Desperado’s

Off The Bone BBQ

Outlaw BBQ Revolution

Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co.

Johnson’s BBQ

Underdog BBQ

Outlaw BBQ – Westlake

Genevia Brown, from Carolina Rib King, joined JET 24/FOX 66 reporter Chelsea Swift live from the festival and showed us their expertise in grilling ribs and getting ready for the crowds.

The rib fest will also feature the first annual “CORNHOLE FOR A CAUSE – AIMING FOR AUTISM” tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perry Square Park. Proceeds will benefit the Autism Society of NWPA.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 10. The full schedule for the rib fest can be found online.