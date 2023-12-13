The Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) held its final meeting of the year on Wednesday morning.

The MPO is a federally mandated organization for all federal transportation funds that come into the county.

Their organization holds these meetings quarterly during the year to allocate funds to transportation projects, such as bike lanes, traffic signals and paving.

Emily Aloiz, the Erie County transportation planner, said they had around $50 million in federal obligations come to the area, but inflation was one of their challenges this year.

“Looking at that and looking at where bids are coming in high or maybe low, it’s still leveling out the prices of everything, but it’s exciting how much we can get done and how much money that is coming into this county,” said Aloiz.

The organization also looked at the projects in the planning phase up until 2028.