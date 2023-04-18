A local family was presented with the first tiny home from Community Shelter Services.

Diane Lazette, executive director of the shelter, said the purpose of the tiny home is to keep families together after many are separated after entering into shelters.

Lazette added, thanks to a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Erie, the Kiwanis Family Village is able to house a family on the property of Community Shelter Services. She said the home provides amenities and services for the family for the whole forever home experience.

“What we’re most excited about is the bus stop is right here so we can make sure that these children get on the bus every day. We provide free laundry services so we can make sure that these children have the free, clean clothing, good clothing, they’re given bookbags with the items that they need for their schools’ request. They are guaranteed four warm meals a day in our shelter,” said Lazette.

Lazette says the village will eventually have eight homes with Erie Insurance committing to the next tiny home.