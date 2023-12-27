On the first weekend in August for 30 years running, local musicians shared their talents on the stages at Frontier Park.

That is until this past summer when Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival was canceled.

Organizers cited substantial gaps in funding, volunteers and talent. The hiatus provided an opportunity for reorganization.

“We had a great response to our call for people being interested in helping out and being a part of it. I have every hope that they’re going to do things perfectly and it’s going to be another great event,” said John Vanco, founder of Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival.

Matt Walker is now in charge and he’s excited to announce that the festival is returning to Frontier Park from August 3-4, 2024. Vanco said its scenic frontier park setting makes the festival one of Erie’s iconic events.

“You’re sitting outside in a very relaxing environment listening to really good world-class music throughout the weekend so that’s unique and it’s different and people love it so we have an obligation,” Walker said.

But Walker added to be a success, the festival needs participation.

“People are psyched but now the transition is getting people from being happy that they can be here to being happy to participate and that’s what we want. Whether it’s an artist, a vendor or a business or a sponsor, join in!” he said.

Local musicians were also thrilled to hear that the festival will be returning to Frontier Park.

“This gives them the opportunity to show their work, show the public what they’ve done, and also is a great opportunity to reach out to the community to show them what Music for Veterans is about,” said Vinny Stefanelli, musician, Music for Veterans.