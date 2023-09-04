Hundreds of parade-goers gathered on State Street to celebrate Labor Day Monday morning.

This year’s Great Lakes and Building Construction Trades’ Labor Day Parade began at 10 a.m. It lasted approximately an hour and a half as labor unions and other work organizations marched to show what the day is all about.

The parade was televised by a community access media channel and had appearances by state Representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski.

Jim Nuber, business manager who organized the event says labor unions are now coming back stronger than ever

“The newer generation sees the value in being in a group that can collectively bargin better wages, better benefits. We haven’t seen this growth since post-World War II,” said Jim Nuber

business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.