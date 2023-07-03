An urban farmer market returns to Erie’s Little Italy Monday afternoon and continues throughout the summer.

The Little Italy Farmers Market is held on Mondays from June to September from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It takes place each week in 300 block of 18th Street and features produce from several local farms.

The Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network organizes the market to help those living in a food desert, by giving them access to healthy food.

“It’s definitely one of the reasons why we started the market 10 years ago is to provide fresh local food for our neighbors. And not just our neighbors but everyone in the city and in the surrounding area to come in and support local farmers and our efforts with the teens and have a reason to come into the neighborhood and get lots of healthy local food,” Gretchen Durney, neighborhood manager, SSJ Neighborhood Network.

The Little Italy Farmers Market offers dollar-for-dollar SNAP benefits, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and senior vouchers.