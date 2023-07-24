One new local business lets hair stylists live out their dream of becoming their own boss.

On Monday, Sola Salons on upper Peach Street held an open house for their newly finished, private studio spaces.

The salon is Erie’s first private salon suite concept. This lets stylists lease a studio and set their own hours of operation.

There are 40 studios available for lease.

“Sola Studios is a place where hair stylists can come and be an entrepreneur. They can own their own studio and work whenever they want. They can put their kid on the bus, go to their baseball game and run the schedule that is theirs,” said Nick Scott, vice president and owner of Scott Enterprises.

Sola Salons will officially open on August 1.