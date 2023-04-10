Buffalo might be the Dyngus Day capital of America, but Erie has a pretty impressive celebration of its own.

“Everybody’s Polish on Dyngus Day. It’s kind of like how the Irish have St. Patricks Day, we’ve got Dyngus Day,” said Alice Koziel, Polish Erie resident.

It was the Polish Falcons Nest’s 27th annual Dyngus Day celebration welcoming everyone to embrace Polish culture.

Dyngus Day is celebrated the Monday after Easter Sunday as people let loose and celebrate after the long, restrictive Lenton and Easter season.

“It’s an old tradition in Poland after Easter, Lent, and all the fasting. This is a celebration of spring also coming, so everybody kind of lets their hair down and have a good time,” said Bob Sulecki, president of Polish Falcon’s Nest 610.

And in a romantic sort of tradition for Dyngus Day, boys flirt with girls by spraying them with water and tapping them with pussy willows. The girls then return the favor and do the same to the boys.

The pussy willow is utilized because it’s traditionally one of the first budding plants of springtime.

“I grew up knowing the tradition as being the day after Easter was the day that women could ask a man to marry them,” Koziel said. “Years ago, we used to do the squirt guns too because it used to be the guys had the squirt guns and the women had the pussy willows, but that got a little out of hand.”

Some highlights of Dyngus Day include some of the best food you’re going to find, including haluski and authentic pierogis.

After diving into some of that amazing food, people were sure to drink and polka dance the night away.

While the celebration formally ended at 9 p.m., organizers said that they’ll likely be hanging out late into the hours of the night.