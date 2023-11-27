It was a special day for the Sikh community as Erie residents gathered to celebrate the founder of their faith.

The Sikh community of Erie held a special celebration commemorating the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith.

It was his 554th birthday and a very important day for Sikhs all over the world.

One member of the Sikh community said they invite all people to spread Guru Nanak’s message of peace.

“This is our temple, which is open to individuals of all faiths. We are continuing to celebrate and propagate Guru Nanak’s teachings. His teachings were essentially of non-discrimination against everybody, equality to all,” said Jay Kang, a member of the Sikh community.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember also attended Monday’s event and made a special proclamation for the day.