As the summer season approaches, there are programs that connect young people with a potential career path.

Since 2014, Erie’s Summer Jobs and More (JAM) Program has helped young people gain experience with employment opportunities.

In recent years, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) has connected 150 youth with more than 50 businesses each summer. Now, the county is finalizing plans to revamp the program and make it a year-long initiative.

“It was my vision and my agenda to take a program that has good bones and retool it into something that can give kids a legitimate job experience for careers that pay livable wages and family-sustaining wages,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Erie’s Summer JAM was formerly a six-week program for those ages 16 to 21. Davis hopes that extending the program will inspire young people to develop a career.

“They can go to either the community college or trade program or off to a university, so it’s really exposing kids to areas that they never even knew existed to find their passions, and I think this is a good investment,” Davis added.

While the county is finalizing its plans, there are other organizations throughout the city that connect young people with jobs.

“One is the northwestern Pennsylvania internship program, which allows kids to go inside businesses and learn the ins and outs. They make a decent wage — also that program lasts for about six to eight weeks in the summer,” said Allen Jones, Booker T. Washington Center.

Summer internship opportunities are available to those ages 16 to 24. Jones said registration is still open, and the program starts June 10. He added it’s designed to give young people a sense of direction.

“There’s definitely a big need and we want to give them all the resources we can that allow them to continue to grow and find out who they are and also find out who they can help in their community,” said Jones.

You can learn more about the Summer JAM Program on GECAC’s website.