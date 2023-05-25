(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s Troika Russian Festival returns this weekend.

The 13th annual festival has not taken place in-person since before the pandemic. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic saw the festival — and other cultural celebrations throughout Erie and essentially worldwide — canceled entirely. Then, in 2021, the pandemic persisted and Troika was a take-out celebration.

This Memorial Day weekend, the festivities return in full force at the Church Of the Nativity Community Center — 109 German Street in Erie — with an ice bar, homemade food favorites, world-renowned Barynya dancing, and much more.

The festival kicks off Friday, May 26 and runs the following dates and times:

Friday, May 26 – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 – Noon to 6 p.m.

The City of Erie posted a traffic announcement on its Facebook page for the festival.

The areas of East Front Street from Parade Street West to the dead end, and German Street from East Front Street to East 2nd Street, are closed to thru traffic until Monday, May 29 at 9 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Click here for a schedule, food menu, and entertainment list.