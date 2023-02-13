(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Despite the wildly swinging temperatures lately, Erie’s Winter Carnival is set to return beginning on Feb. 23.

The multi-day festival will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 24, noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, and noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, all at Perry Square.

The Winter Carnival features ice sculptures, music, dancing and kids’ activities. More than 60 professionally sculpted works of icy art will be on display at Perry Square. The Downtown Erie Skating Rink will also be open.

On Friday and Saturday nights (Feb. 24 and 25 respectively), fire dancers will take the stage beginning at 6:15 p.m. Meanwhile, local musicians will be performing throughout downtown within local businesses.

Perry Square is located at 571-601 State St. in Erie.