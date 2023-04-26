Students at the Barber National Institute were active Wednesday morning with an obstacle course inspired by the Beast on the Bay.

Young students at the Barber Center who aren’t able to participate in the Beast on the Bay event had the chance to practice those obstacles.

Only participants 12 years old and older can participate in the annual event each September.

Wednesday morning, more than 100 students were led through an obstacle course at the school’s gym. One instructor said each year students look forward to this mini Beast on the Bay event.

“We try to give someone that challenge that when they successfully complete it, they have that excitement — they’re proud of themselves. That’s what we try to set up in here so that every student feels that,” said Brent Manti, adaptive PE teacher.

The Barber Beast on the Bay event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.