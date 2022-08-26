Crews have been busy the past few months getting ready for the 29th annual Zabawa Polish Festival.

The process of ordering, freezing and storing food started back in April.

This past week, they started putting up the tables, chairs and tents at Holy Trinity Parish — East 23rd and Reed streets.

Organizers said all the usual favorites will be back — music, Polish food, bakery items and beer.

“We’re looking for good weather. We’re hoping people come out and enjoy themselves. We have got top bands in here, they’re all slated to come in. We have plenty of food. We have plenty, there is 10,500 pierogi in that freezer right now,” said Ray Luniewski, co-chair, Zabawa Polish Festival.

The festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 26 and wraps up Sunday, Aug. 28:

Friday – 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday – 12 to 10 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free. Additional parking and free shuttle service will be available at East 34th and Ash streets.