(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum announced they’re teaming up with one of the region’s largest ice cream makers to celebrate National Ice Cream Month this Sunday.

The children’s museum made the sweet announcement that the first 200 families that visit the museum on Sunday, July 16, will receive a coupon for a free pint of Extra Indulgent Perry’s Ice Cream that was released earlier this year.

“We are excited to partner with Perry’s Ice Cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Month,” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director of the expERIEnce Children’s Museum. “This collaboration shares our values of creating joyful moments for families and encouraging exploration and creativity. We look forward to treating our visitors to coupons for Perry’s delightful ice cream.”

The children’s museum debuted part of its new expansions last month with a focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math education to help children develop lifelong skills.

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information on the children’s museum and their upcoming events, check out their website here.