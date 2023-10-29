The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum hosted its annual Kooky Spooky Halloween Sunday afternoon in downtown Erie and families lined up with their children out the doors to take part.

The children’s museum is always a fun, educational opportunity for kids, but thanks to a partnership with Gannon University, the experience gets more unique at Halloween.

It’s a day of spook filled family fun as kids in costumes took part in trick-or-treating throughout the museum, took home a pumpkin from their pumpkin patch, participated in a costume parade and even got to visit the mad scientist’s steam lair.

In that lair, kids saw electrifying experiments courtesy of Gannon’s Chemistry department.

“We had a line out the door starting at 1 p.m.,” said Olivia Wickline, director of marketing and community relations for the Erie Children’s Museum. “It’s so fun to see all of their costumes and see the kids personality shine through their costumes and being able to share the fun of the season in a safe environment where you don’t have to worry about the weather and where you can do STEAM learning.”

Local businesses including Ye Old Sweet Shop, Andora’s Bubble Tea, Claytopia and more offered surprises and tasty treats to children making their way through the museum.