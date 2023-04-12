A local nonprofit is expanding and is looking to expand its team as well.

Next Tuesday, the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum will host a job fair. It will take place at the museum on French Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The museum is looking to fill about 20 to 30 positions that range from a visitor’s assistant to a museum manager.

For the last couple of months, the museum has been under construction for expansion. The current museum will close on June 1 for a couple of weeks, then have a grand re-opening on June 21.

“There’s lots of opportunity for growth, so even if you’re thinking, ‘I’ll go to the job fair, I’m not 100 percent sure,’ we want to hear from you, we want to talk to you,” said Olivia Wickline, marketing & event coordinator for the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

“Kids just want to play. Who are they playing with? They are playing with people all over Erie from people who are visiting and tourists who are visiting. Where are they from? What states are they from?” Wickline went on to say.

You can learn more about the job fair on the museum’s website.