After over a year of construction, the expERIEnce Children’s Museum welcomed the community inside for the grand opening of the first phase of their multi-million dollar expansion.

There are a lot of exciting exhibits to check out with the new renovations, one being the brand-new water table. The original museum had a water table previously — but this new one is the second-largest water table in the United States.

Overall it’s an $18 million project.

The entire project will be complete next spring when they renovate the original space, including a ship that kids can climb aboard reminiscent of the U.S. Brig Niagara.

“We knew we wanted to put a lot of Erie into this museum, so some of the exhibits you would not see in another museum because they were custom made for Erie, like our water table, our ship patterned after the Niagara. We really tried to put a lot of emphasis on our town. We want the community to be proud of us, and really the kids that are going to visit here — they’re our future.” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director of the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The grand opening celebration goes on until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. There will be music from the Star 104 van, a prize wheel, free face painting by Face Painting by Connie and a chance to visit with the Chick-fil-A cow.

The new entrance at the corner of 5th and French Streets leads visitors to the first floor lobby and gift shop. When entering the museum, visitors can enjoy an interactive music wall and a Green Screen Interactive experience.

The second floor has been transformed into a kid-sized town, My Erie, which includes a restaurant called Erie Eats, a Grocery Store, Farm, Theater, Auto Shop, Nursery, Pet Vet, and Tot Spot.

The basement floor is dedicated to “Lake Life.” Visitors will find a Ship Climber (modeled after the U.S. Brig Niagara), an Ice Table, a Bubble Exhibit that allows visitors to create a bubble surrounding their body, an Interactive Lake Projection, and an expansive Water Table.

The museum is open Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sundays 1 – 7 p.m., and closed on Tuesdays. General admission is $10.

For more information on what’s in the new space, visit the museum’s website at www.eriechildrensmuseum.org.