It’s National Ice Cream Month and this Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate this sweet day, a local museum is collaborating with Perry’s Ice Cream.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is giving the first 200 families a complimentary coupon for a free extra indulgent Perry’s pint.

Perry’s is partnering with the children’s museum to give families a chance to try their 14 pint flavors which hit shelves earlier this year.

Olivia Wickline, the director of marketing, said throughout construction, there’s going to be something new every time you visit the museum. She added Sunday is a great time to take advantage of their new exhibits.

“Perry’s is actually a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and they really love the idea of families coming together and creating joyful moments. We thought that’s exactly what we think too, so this partnership has been really fun and we are so excited to give families a little fun time at the museum plus an extra sweet treat at the end of the day,” said Wickline.

The museum is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.