The Hagen History Center unveiled its latest exhibit during the holiday season.

The Jewish Heritage display is open for the public to learn all about Jewish culture and tradition. It includes a prayer shawl, several Menorahs and the Torah, which is a compilation of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.

A curator for the History Center said it’s important to learn about the cultures of others to better coexist each and everyday.

“So much of history, I want people to understand, is not something just to be looked at from the past, but something maybe they can use in their lives today. Think about or examine other things going on in the world by looking at these things that are very very old,” said Becky Weiser, curator, Hagen History Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Hagen History Center Campus will be decorated for the holidays through Jan. 8.