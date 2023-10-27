Over 2,500 people experienced the Erie Zoo Halloween style Thursday night. This is the last weekend that you and your family can do the same!

Friday night until Monday, Zoo Boo will be taking place until 9 p.m. each day. The zoo has new displays and technology that they have not had in the past, along with more booths.

The director of development recommends getting there a half hour early to secure a parking spot.

“Zoo Boo is an Erie classic. It’s such an iconic event. Every little child from 20 years ago remembers Zoo Boo. We just like to keep those traditions alive,” said Scott Mitchell, director of development for the Erie Zoo.

Zoo Boo happens rain or shine and Friday night, the Magic of Cliff Hopkins & Kelly will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m.