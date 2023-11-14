VisitErie is kicking off its holiday gift promotion.

It’s an opportunity to share some of Erie’s best experiences with your loved ones.

The packages are designed to emphasize Erie businesses and attractions, with everything from a private maple experience at Asbury Woods to a fun family getaway at Splash Lagoon.

And if you’re not a fan of going out in the cold the packages offer a sailing experience on the Lettie G. Howard.

The promotion is currently live with different packages available for purchase through Dec. 31. You can view more information on the gift packs and purchasing instructions at VisitErie’s website.