Question, persuade and refer — that’s what is being taught by experts regarding suicide prevention.

Those very experts taught community members how to help if needed and say that suicide prevention training is as essential as CPR.

In a world where depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts are at an all-time high, it’s become more and more important to have an educated and supportive community.

“With everything, the key is always talking about it and not getting involved with keeping things a secret or keeping things under your hat. It’s always going to be talking about how you feel, talking about your experiences and really reaching out to folks who seem like they’re just not themselves,” said Tracy Applebee-Davis, volunteer.

The training, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, also emphasized the higher risk that the LGBTQ community and minority groups face.