The Hagen History Center is hosting an enchanting Victorian Halloween experience this weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, from noon to 5 p.m., families are invited to explore the Watson-Curtze Mansion and learn about its history.

The event will feature five hours of interactive displays, storytelling, games and more. “Share in spirited realities of Victorian life and death amid the candlelit rooms on the Hagen History Center campus.”

The prisoners dock exhibit will share the story of Henry Francisco, which dates back to the 1800s.

“What is creepier than a Victorian Mansion to begin with. When we think of Halloween, we think of these styles of houses. We think that one of the very best ways to learn about history is to have fun with it. So, think best of both worlds, and fun day,” said Cal Pifer, executive director, Hagen History Center.

Those attending can expect a reduced admission price of $2. For more information you can visit eriehistory.org/events.