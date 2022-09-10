​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four theme-based “trails” crossing the commonwealth: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village.

Visitors are invited to explore one or more of the trails to learn about the people, places and events that make Pennsylvania so special. Located throughout the state, the sites are only a short drive away. There’s also The State Museum of Pennsylvania for a wide variety of Pennsylvania history under one roof.

Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield or Brandywine Battlefield Park, programs and exhibits bring landmark battles to life.

Connecting sites of military significance, this trail maps significant forts, battlefields and training grounds, as well as the Pennsylvania Military Museum, where visitors learn about the commonwealth’s men and women serving in the Armed Forces, civilian activities on the home front, and the Keystone State’s contributions to military innovation.

From modest stone houses to sprawling estates, the Historic Homes Trail opens the door to Pennsylvania’s past. Original furnishings, gardens, outbuildings, and architectural details tell the stories of these enduring homesteads and the people who built and inhabited them.