It’s no surprise that summer and high temperatures this year go closely together.

This presents health risks, especially for Erie’s homeless population.

Temperatures Friday almost reached 90 degrees. With this being said, the homeless have greater risks when dealing with this kind of weather.

About 350 people pass through the Erie City Mission every day and Friday was no different.

For the homeless population, it’s a battle to keep cool as many lack proper access to shade, and water.

Curtis Jones, the program coordinator, told us that the non-profit lets people in earlier than normal for their daily breakfast and lunch to get out of the heat.

“There’s a lot of people who is just dehydrated and passing out because of the heat, because they are not hydrated, not drinking enough water,” said Curtis Jones, program coordinator for the Erie City Mission.

Jones, along with executive director from The Upper Room, believes that Erie should have more opportunities to help the homeless when there are extreme temperatures.

“It’s like when we get so busy in the wintertime on the opposite end of the spectrum. There just isn’t enough in Erie and I will say particularly for women,” said Dr. Cristopher Taylor, executive director of The Upper Room.

The executive director said The Upper Room is a facility without air conditioning, and sometimes it’s just as hot inside as it is outside.

“A lot of our people, clients who visit us, which is about 100 a day, are outside right now,” Taylor said.

Most of the homeless cool down by going to parks with fountains, according to Dr. Taylor.

One of the most important ways to avoid heat risks is to pick up some water and stay hydrated.

“You should be about to tell when someone is dehydrated,” Jones said. “Someone should always have the time to ask a person ‘are you okay?’ ‘Is there anything I can help you with?’ ‘If you need water or anything like that nature’ and just ask them the question if you see someone who looks like they’re struggling.”

Jones suggested that churches open their doors like they would during the winter to help relieve the risks.