Another local service was held in Fairview this afternoon to further remember those that we lost.

Flags were placed throughout the community leading up to Sunday, Sept. 11.

In total 2,977 flags were placed in honor of those that were killed. There were several speakers who shared powerful stories about the day that changed America forever.

“It really encompasses and shows off what Turning Point is all about, what we as a country are trying to portray and we had some really great speakers today and I think that they really encompass what we were shooting for today,” said Ryan Helfert, president of Turning Point USA at Fairview High School.

Turning Point USA sponsored the event Sunday.