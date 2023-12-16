Hundreds of Erie residents gathered at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home to commemorate fallen veterans.

Hundreds of volunteers honored veterans at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home on East 3rd Street.

After a national moment of silence and ceremony, volunteers laid wreaths on gravesites to commemorate our fallen veterans.

Donna Snyder said she’s encouraged by the Erie community’s support and she laid a wreath each year to honor her grandfather who served in World War II.

“Participating in this is one of the many things that I like to do for our veterans because of everything they’ve done for us,” said Donna Snyder, a volunteer with Wreaths Across America.

One mother said it’s important for her entire family to participate in Wreaths Across America.

“They are the future of our country so we want to make sure that they recognize the importance that our military has played and they’re grateful for them,” said Meghan Agrafiotis, a volunteer with Wreaths Across America.

Eric Moses, who served in the military for 27 years, agrees.

He’s the junior ROTC teacher at Cathedral Prep and he said this ceremony is especially important for young people to witness.

“We even have people over there from the first African-American regiment in the Civil War. There’s two soldiers buried over there and to see the kids, recognize those stories, and see them see the public pay attention and appreciate those stories and still on those people 200 years later I think that’s a very valuable message for the kids, said col. Eric moses, junior ROTC instructor.