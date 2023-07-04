Families in one local neighborhood continue an annual tradition the Fourth of July Bike parade.

Dozens of families gathered in Lawrence Park Tuesday morning for their Fourth of July celebration.

The bike parade started at Lake Cliff Park and traveled all the way to Napier Park. The Lawrence Park Police and Fire departments also joined in on the fun.

Long-time Lawrence Park residents said this parade is all about the kids adding it’s a tradition that has gone on for several decades.

“I’m a grandparent. I rode in this parade when I was a child. My children rode in this and now my grandchildren are riding in it. My sister comes from Memphis. My brother comes from California. Fourth of July is the time people come back to Lawrence Park,” said Karen Barring, Lawrence Park resident.

The celebration continues at 2 p.m. on Tuesday with the Lawrence Park Main Street Parade.