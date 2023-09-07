A vigil was held Thursday night to remember the life of Jaquan Burrows. The 21-year old was fatally shot in July.

Thursday night, family members spoke out about an increase in crime in the City of Erie as they remember Jaquan.

Dozens of friends and family members came to the vigil Thursday night in the 900 block of Ash Street.

A kind soul who has gone too soon. That’s how family members remember Jaquan Burrows.

Police said Burrows was shot and killed by Tyjahmon Crosby, 20, on July 22. But it wasn’t until August 2 that his mother found his body in the yard of an abandoned home in the 900 block of Ash Street.

Burrows’ death marked the 10th homicide in Erie this year.

“For me it’s his smile and tipping his hat. It was cute. I loved his smile, he had a beautiful smile,” said Katika Johnson, Jaquan’s aunt.

“Nobody could be Jaquan, A.K.A J-hood, nobody could,” said Jessica Burrows, Jaquan’s aunt.

Now family members are speaking out about the increase in deadly violence, especially youth violence.

“It’s a lot. They need to do something inside the city for programs that help kids to understand about the violence with guns, how to get them to stop from fighting and beefing to get along with people. It’s hard,” Jessica went on to say.

And to send Jaquan off, family and friends released balloons into the sky.

“In my mind, he was watching us. He put them balloons wherever he wanted them to go. They went that way. We put em this way, they went back,” Katika said. “Rest in heaven jaquan, we love you and miss you.”

Tyjahmon crosby remains in erie county prison facing various charges.