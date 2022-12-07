A family who lost their home in a fire back in April is coming forward and saying their rescue dog adopted from the Erie Humane Society saved their lives that night.

Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April. No less than a week later, Chloe woke them up in the middle of the night after sensing something was wrong.

“She started jumping on my face and pounding on me and she usually sleeps through the night, so I got up thinking she had to go to the bathroom,” said Darice Stroup, Chloe’s owner. “The window in my bedroom was like orange and I couldn’t understand why. I pulled the curtains back and the fire was shooting on the roof back down. She is a sweetheart. She is the hero of this story.”