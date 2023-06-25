Sports fans came together Sunday to show off their sports cards and memorabilia, and even had the chance to add to their collection.

The Kinem’s Sports Cards and Collectibles Show took place at the Zem Zem Shrine Club Sunday with 60 tables and 40 vendors from all over the tri-state area.

There’s something for everyone at the show, from sports cards to non-sports cards like Pokémon.

People had the opportunity to buy, sell, and trade their cards at the show.

The promoter explained shows have taken place for 12 years and he is happy to be in Erie with people continuously showing support for the event.

“We’re surrounded by so many pro teams like the Bills, Pirates, Steelers, Browns, so it’s really nice and it just seems like it’s growing every show. We get more and more people and a lot of new faces too, which is really nice to see more people coming into the hobby,” said Michael Brown, promoter, Kinem’s Sports Cards and Collectibles Show.

The next show will take place Sunday, August 20 at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.