Farm Bureau hosting fundraiser for Erie County Ag programs Sunday

Community

by: Spencer Lee

The Erie County Farm Bureau is helping sponsor an auction this Sunday, benefiting youth agriculture programs in Erie County, including local 4-H and FFA chapters..

The Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department will host the auction at the social hall. Doors will open for a preview at 11 a.m., and the auction starts at 1 p.m.

Some items up for bidding include baked goods, live Christmas trees, gift baskets and maple syrup. 

