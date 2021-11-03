Farm Bureau hosting fundraiser for Erie County Ag programs Sunday

The Erie County Farm Bureau is helping sponsor an auction this Sunday, benefiting youth agriculture programs in Erie County, including local 4-H and FFA chapters..

The Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department will host the auction at the social hall. Doors will open for a preview at 11 a.m., and the auction starts at 1 p.m.

Some items up for bidding include baked goods, live Christmas trees, gift baskets and maple syrup.

