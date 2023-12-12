Plast-Cars took to the track at a local college after being designed by students.

More than 160 students from Iroquois and Diehl Elementary Schools designed cars and raced them as custom-built plastic model cars by students of Penn State Behrend.

The movie-themed cars are raced on an elevated track showcasing themes of movies ranging from Black Panther, Jumanji, Jaws and more.

A lecturer of Penn State Behrend said many students who participate in the program go off to apply their skills to the real world.

“Oftentimes, the students that excel in these technical electives on our side usually are the ones that go on to do part modeling for medical devices or consumer products type of things,” said Nick Vitelli, a plastics engineering lecturer at Penn State Behrend.

Vitelli said he hoped Tuesday’s event inspired the elementary school students to pursue plastics engineering at Penn State Behrend in the future.